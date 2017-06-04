Event

11th edition of the EFITA WCCA Congress European conference dedicated to the future use of ICT in the agriculture, agri-food sector, bioresource and biomass sector Montpellier, France – July 2nd to 6th

04 June 2017 — 06 July 2017 Irstea (formerly Cemagref)

Location: MONTPELLIER

MONTPELLIER Venue: Montpellier SupAgro School

Montpellier SupAgro School Opening hours: 9:00 GMT

EFITA is the European conference dedicated to the future use of ICT in the agri-food sector, bioresource and biomass sector. It was launched and is supported by the European Federation for Information Technology in Agriculture, Food and the Environment (EFITA) with the collaboration of the World Congress on Computers in Agriculture (WCCA), Montpellier Supagro and Irstea. The first EFITA was held in 1997, and 2017 is the 11th of the series. Montpellier, France, had the pleasure to welcome the event already in 2001 and is most happy to do it again. We hope that you will enjoy the event in the pleasant site of the renowned Montpellier Supagro School. In a nice atmosphere, you will have the opportunity to share the latest researches, knowledge and reflections on the future of ICT technologies in the agri-food and bioresources sectors. The Congress welcome related events such as project meetings and ICT demonstrations which will take place within the conference schedule and facilities. A technical tour to ICT in agriculture and territory management will be organized at the end of the conference (july 6th).

More information on www.efita2017.org / efita2017@irstea.fr

http://www.efita2017.org