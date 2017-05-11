Event

Can faith still play a pivotal role within financial ethical decision making?

11 May 2017 — 11 May 2017 Leicester, University of

Location: University of Leicester

University of Leicester Venue: Ken Edwards Lecture Theatre 1

The role that faith and ancient wisdom can play in financial ethical decision making in our globalised economy will be explored at a free public lecture at the University of Leicester on Thursday 11 May 2017.

The lecture, ‘Smart Money? Faith, Ethics, Finance in a Globalised World’, will consist of two presentations delivered by Dr Atul Shah, Senior Lecturer at Suffolk Business School, and Dr Mohamed Shaban, co-founder and Vice-President of the International Finance and Banking Society (IFABS).

Keynote speaker Dr Shah will present the accumulation of thirty years’ research within the Jain community unravelling the secrets to their wide and sustained success in finance. This will be followed by Dr Shaban’s lecture about his research into the role of Islamic Finance within the financial structure of small and medium-sized enterprises.

The free lecture is open to the public and aims to speak to a diverse range of interested parties, not just academics but finance professionals, bankers, students, entrepreneurs and anyone wanting to gain an alternative perspective into the world of finance. The presentations will be followed by a question and answer session.

This is event is jointly organised by the School of Business and the Unit for Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement (DICE) at the University of Leicester.

Linda Ralphs, School of Business Associate Professor, said: "The world is becoming ever more fast paced, nowhere is this more evident than in the world of globalised financial markets.

"This lecture offers us time to reflect on the lessons we can learn from both Islamic and Jain wisdom as to how we as a globalised society can harmoniously create wealth and understand each other’s different perspectives better."

Professor Surinder Sharma, co-Director of DICE, said: “This lecture examines the way in which faith and people's beliefs have shaped not only their personal lives and their own finances but very successful financial dealings with others, over many centuries and across the globe. The presentations will explore how these models are very different from the way society and finance is organised today.”

‘Smart Money? Faith, Ethics, Finance in Globalised World’ takes place on Thursday 11 May at 6.15pm in the Ken Edwards Lecture Theatre 1, University of Leicester, LE1 7RH.

You can book you place at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/smart-money-faith-ethics-finance-in-a-globalised-world-tickets-33389822859

The lecture is part of the Responsibility and Sustainability in Business Practice events series being organised by the School of Business, from 8 to 11 May 2017. The events aim to explore contemporary themes in business practice, community development and sustainability. To find out more about the events taking place visit: www2.le.ac.uk/departments/business/news-and-events/responsibilityandsustainabilityevents

Find out more about the School of Business by visiting their website https://www2.le.ac.uk/departments/business/news-and-events/responsibilityandsustainabilityevents

To find out more about DICE visit their website:

http://www.le.ac.uk/dice