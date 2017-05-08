News Release

Kevin Davies Joins Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. as Executive Vice President of Strategic Development

08 May 2017 Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., Publishers

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers announces that Kevin Davies has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Strategic Development. In this new role, Davies will oversee strategy development for the company’s life science franchise, including GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News) and Clinical OMICS, as well as spearhead innovative new content initiatives for Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.

“We are so pleased to welcome Kevin to our team in this important new strategic leadership position. Kevin brings considerable strength and deep experience in scientific publishing, and I am confident he will play a pivotal role in our company’s continued growth and success,” said Marianne Russell, COO of Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers and President of GEN Publishing.

Davies’s career as an editor, author, and publisher has spanned more than 25 years. He has held a number of prominent editorial and publishing positions, including founding editor of Nature Genetics, Editor-in-Chief of Cell Press, launch editor for Bio-IT World, and vice president of the American Chemical Society, where he served as publisher of Chemical & Engineering News. Davies is the author of three successful science books exploring the medical and societal impact of advances in DNA sequencing and analysis—Breakthrough: The Race to Find the Breast Cancer Gene; Cracking the Genome: The Race to Unlock Human DNA; and The $1,000 Genome: The Revolution in DNA Sequencing and the New Era of Personalized Medicine—as well as co-author with Nobel laureate Jim Watson of an updated edition of DNA: The Story of the Genetic Revolution. In April of this year, Davies won a prestigious Guggenheim Fellowship for science writing.

“I am delighted to be joining the Mary Ann Liebert team,” said Davies. “I have long admired the company’s penchant for identifying emerging areas of science and medicine, and sought to emulate the longstanding success of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology News. I hope my ideas and experience in launching new journals and managing various science and technology publications will help the Liebert organization grow and flourish in the years ahead.”