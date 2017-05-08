News Release

Top marks for the University of Bayreuth in the CHE Ranking: frontrunner in law and economics

The CHE Ranking is primarily based on student surveys. This year there is new proof that students who decided to study law, business administration, economics, or business administration & engineering in Bayreuth are extremely happy with their studies. These students gave their university top marks for its broad – often interdisciplinary – teaching, the supervision provided by its dedicated instructors, access to highly modern IT equipment on campus, and the strong connection between teaching and professional practice. The students in Bayreuth highly prized their freedom to individually structure their studies, their involvement in innovative research, and the good social climate on campus.

All high school graduates and students in Germany and abroad who are interested in learning more about the excellent quality of Bayreuth’s programmes in law, business, and economics are invited to attend the Law & Business Days in Bayreuth on 26-27 June 2017. Here you will experience Bayreuth’s “green campus”, learn more about the many services the University provides, and learn about our programmes of study first hand – programmes that are among Germany’s best, according to the CHE Ranking.

Bayreuth’s programmes in law, business, and economics have several special features: legal studies in Bayreuth culminating in the state examinations can be combined with unique supplementary programmes in business and economics or science and technology. In the fields of business and economics, the University of Bayreuth offers novel cross-cutting programmes of study in addition to its tradition programmes in business administration and economics. These programmes include Business Administration & Engineering, Health Economics, International Economics & Development, and Philosophy & Economics. Students are able to complete their studies in a timely manner with a bachelor’s or master’s degree.

“The new CHE Ranking demonstrates that the University of Bayreuth has not only been able to maintain its leading position in law and economics for decades, but has even managed to improve its position,” explained Prof. Dr. Martin Leschke, Dean of Law, Business & Economics. “It is a huge vote of confidence that our students rated us so highly. It also reflects the fact that we can continue to optimize our study opportunities in many different ways. Examples include assigning an individual mentor to each student, strengthening links between theory and practice, and making examinations more transparent. Here in Bayreuth, we place a great deal of emphasis on making sure that the material we teach can be flexibly adapted to meet the demands and opportunities of the job market. In this connection, we explicitly encourage our students to think like entrepreneurs and to apply their own ideas and proposed solutions to debates about current economic, political, or social issues.” One example of this open discussion culture is Bayreuth’s Economics Conference, the largest student-organized business conference in Europe. On 18-19 May 2017, the 9th conference will be held on Bayreuth’s campus under the banner of “Learning from the Best”.

A leader that continues to learn from the best – the University of Bayreuth is a prime example of this recipe for success. In the recently published Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Ranking, the University was included among the 30 best young universities in the world, and in the 2016 Start-Up Radar published by the Stifterverband, it was awarded 7th place among German universities in its size category. “The very high quality of our study opportunities, geared to international standards, ensures openness, tolerance, and a social environment on campus in which students and scholars learn and research together in close cooperation,” explained Prof. Dr. Stefan Leible, President of the University of Bayreuth. “The outstanding results in the new CHE Ranking are further proof that students of law, business, and economics in Bayreuth are happy with their decision to study here and are extremely well-prepared for demanding careers that will put them in a position to help shape the future.

