Urban planning to reduce the carbon footprint in urban areas

05 May 2017 Universidad Politécnica de Madrid

Researchers from Universidad Politécnica de Madrid and Universidad de Granada have developed a new methodology to assess the impact of the urban design on greenhouse emissions produced by cities.

A collaborative research between Universidad Politécnica de Madrid and Universidad de Granada suggests a new method to assess the influence of urban planning strategies on carbon emissions associated with cities. From an innovative approach, researchers have included the environmental impact of networks and public services, whose design is a direct consequence of the urban planning constraints and the tradition of omitting the evaluation of their environmental impact. Among others, the researchers considered the water supply network, the waste collection system and the public lighting network. Results highlight the significant contribution of these elements on the environmental impact of urban areas throughout their life cycle.

Cities represent the major focus of worldwide carbon dioxide emxissions, one of the greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming. Reducing the carbon emissions is a priority of the European Union agenda, especially after the last climate change conference in Paris, where all countries agreed to work to limit global temperature rise to well below 2 degrees.

According to UN, by 2050 two-thirds of the world's population will live in urban areas with the consequent social and environmental challenges that this means. The sustainable development of expanding urban areas is a challenge when drafting urban policies at terrestrial, state and global levels.

Urban planning is one of the most powerful tools to mitigate the environmental impact of cities and to reduce its contribution to global warming. In the past, the sustainability criteria were not included in the development of cities, neither the environmental consequences that provoke the usage of public services by their inhabitants, in spite of being essential for the wellness of the citizens and the economic development of the area.

The carbon emissions associated with the usage of cities come from buildings and urban facilities and public services. The authors of the study were focused on the stage of use/operation of these elements rather than their construction, since the elements mentioned before represent the greatest environmental impact.

The developed model firstly estimates the energy consumption associated to the operative phase of the building, considering the following final usages: air conditioning systems, lighting, domestic equipment, hot water and elevators. Secondly, the urban infrastructure estimation takes into account the energy consumption of the public installations (public lighting and water pressure system) and the fuel consumption of the local waste collection service.

Lastly, the resource consumption is converted into carbon emissions through the application of national conversion factors, giving as a result three different levels of management in the estimation procedure: domestic, local and national.

This methodology is helpful for the design of urban planning and strategies of urban regeneration under the criteria of sustainability. The authors emphasize the need to further deepen the study of the role of public services in the carbon footprint from cities for the development of efficient energy and environmental policies.

The findings of this study, which were published in the Energy and Buildings Journal, represent a contribution to the existing literature on environmental impact associated with the urban development and it highlights the importance of adopting a multidisciplinary approach in the evaluation.

According to Rosalía Pacheco-Torres, a female researcher from School of Civil Engineering at Universidad Politécnica de Madrid and main author of this work, “this methodology is helpful in the decision making on strategies and policies regarding urban development. To build sustainable and more livable cities is not only a responsibility of the agents involved in the formulation of new policies, but also researchers, experts and all citizens”.

