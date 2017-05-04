News Release

A Global Movement Championing Science

04 May 2017 Wiley

Evidence-based science is at the heart of discoveries that transform our world. From the development of life-saving antibiotics to the resolution of climate change issues; from the reversal of social injustices to the furthering of space exploration, collaborative research has set the foundation for a brighter future.

On April 22, 2017, the March for Science took place in Washington, DC and more than 600 satellite events around the world. These events were the start of a movement that aims to highlight the vital role of evidence-based policy in the public interest and the role science plays to improve our everyday lives. Hundreds of organizations, including many scientific and scholarly societies, have partnered with the March to continue to expand the impact of research.

“Science plays a significant role in our everyday life,” says Ed Liebow, PhD, Executive Director of the American Anthropological Association (AAA), one of the official partners of the March for Science. “Our association stands firmly behind the need for evidence-based policy to serve the public interest.”

Eric Davidson, PhD, President of the American Geophysical Union (AGU) adds, “Science is essential to public health, global and economic security, and the livelihood of communities around the world. The March for Science is an unprecedented call to action for all people, not just scientists, to make a strong statement in support of informed, evidence-based science and of the people and programs who make it possible.”

“Science is a global endeavor with the March for Science highlighting how we use science to support people’s lives,” says Professor Lisa Bero, co-chair of the Cochrane Governing Board. “This is the essence of Cochrane’s mission—to synthesize scientific evidence to address specific health questions that help people make informed decisions about their physical and mental wellbeing.”

“Scientific progress has lifted humanity throughout history—marching is a first step toward developing sustained, energetic support for evidence-based truth,” says Douglas Braaten, PhD, CSO, Scientific Publications at the New York Academy of Sciences, which is celebrating 200 years of advancing science in the service of humanity.

“Scientific methods don’t care about politics—they’re an independent point of view,” says Dr. Chris Crandall, President of the Society for the Psychological Study of Social Issues (SPSSI). “SPSSI members are proud to support the March for Science because social research contributes to a strong and effective democracy.”

As Wiley President and CEO, Mark Allin says, “We work alongside our society partners to protect collaborative, independent scientific research. Wiley is a pro-science partner, committed to advancing knowledge and supporting scholarly communication.” Leveraging our partnerships to support the March for Science and its continued program of activities and outreach will benefit the research ecosystem in which all of us are proud to operate.

In addition to supporting scholarly societies at the March, Wiley is pleased to release the report entitled “Building Momentum: Advocacy Resources for Societies.” This report, featuring contributions from the organizations mentioned above, will serve as a sustained resource for societies.

http://wiley.newshq.businesswire.com/press-release/all-corporate-news/global-movement-championing-science