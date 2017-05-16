Event

Human rights talk: Community policing – People’s police or a policing people?

16 May 2017 — 16 May 2017

Location: Vienna

Vienna Venue: Dachgeschoss Juridicum (Schottenbastei 10-16, 1010 Vienna)

Dachgeschoss Juridicum (Schottenbastei 10-16, 1010 Vienna) Opening hours: 19.00 GMT

19.00 GMT Ticket prices: Free

The involvement of the population in police work is a controversial topic. For some, it represents a significant contribution to increasing the sense of security of the inhabitants, an opportunity to make police work more democratic and participatory. Others, however, fear the softening of the state's monopoly of violence, which could promote whistle-blowing and the formation of neighbourhood watches. Which human rights perspectives and considerations are relevant to the implementation of community policing strategies and how can digital solutions promote them?



In the next HUMAN RIGHTS TALK, the following panelists will discuss this conflicted theme:

· Christian GRAFL (University of Vienna, Institute of Criminal Law and Criminology),

· Waltraut KOTSCHY (Project expert CITYCoP, Ludwig Boltzmann Institute of Human Rights),

· Friedrich KOVAR (National Police Directorate Vienna, Human Rights Officer),

· Philipp SONDEREGGER (Human rights expert).

Moderation: Irene BRICKNER (Der Standard).

Kindly observe that this event is held in German. The admission is free, for logistical reasons we kindly ask you to register at humanrightstalk@univie.ac.at!

Practical information

The event will take place on Tuesday, 16 May 2017 at 19:00 in the Dachgeschoss Juridicum (Schottenbastei 10-16, 1010 Vienna) and is organised by the Research Centre Human Rights of the University of Vienna in cooperation with the Ludwig Boltzmann Institute of Human Rights.

