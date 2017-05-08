Event

New photographic exhibition depicting students’ views on the criminal justice system incorporates innovative new research method

08 May 2017 — 19 May 2017 Leicester, University of

Location: Leicester, UK

Leicester, UK Venue: University of Leicester’s Attenborough Arts Centre

A new photographic exhibition depicting students’ views on the criminal justice system will run from 8 – 19 May at the University of Leicester’s Attenborough Arts Centre.

The exhibition, which is open to the public and free to attend, will utilise images taken and selected by second year Criminology students at the University of Leicester which reflect their views and experiences of studying criminology and working in the criminal justice system.

‘Photovoice’ is an innovative new research method currently gaining credibility in the field of criminology and enables reflection by students on the role and purpose of the various criminal justice agencies through imagery.

Using this methodology, students can build up a portfolio of images and improve their ability to articulate their skill set and thus improving on their employability prospects.

This is the first time this technique has been used in Criminology teaching at Leicester and the University has supported the initiative through its Teaching Innovation Fund. It is hoped that the project will be rolled out to other undergraduate and postgraduate Criminology courses if the pilot is deemed a success.

Dr Wendy Fitzgibbon, Reader in Criminology at the University of Leicester, said: “I have been really impressed and excited by the level of creativity and commitment shown by the students who volunteered to be involved in this new photographic project.

“The work they have produced – which will be displayed at the Attenborough Arts Balcony gallery, demonstrates both their imaginative engagement with their topics and a high level of understanding regarding the challenges and aspirations facing those working in the criminal justice system today. It has been a great privilege to share this process and the wonderful images produced.”

Chai Kah Yeng, a second year Criminology student at Leicester, said of their work: “The gleeful looking lamb is representative of my attitude towards the project – it is always interesting to learn something new and I am optimistic that this will be a rewarding experience. Lambs are released from their enclosure – symbolic of how Photovoice provides the opportunity to try something that is unconventional.”

Ai Kojima, also a second year Criminology student at Leicester, said of their work: “The caption of my image is “What I take”. The water is symbolising the photovoice and the hand is representing myself that I am taking (learning) about the knowledge of photovoice. The reflection of the light refers to the hope and excitement about learning this photovoice technique.”

The exhibition will be held in the Balcony Gallery of the University of Leicester’s Attenborough Arts Centre from Monday 8 May until Friday 19 May and is free and open to the public. A launch review event will be held at 5-7pm on Monday 8 May with refreshments, talk and souvenirs of the exhibition.

Attached files What I take’. The water is symbolising the photovoice and the hand is representing myself that I am taking (learning) about theknowledge of photovoice. The reflection of the light refers to the hope and excitement about learning photovoice technique. Image credit: Ai Kojima/ University of Leicester

‘homeless culture’ credit: University of Leicester

‘control’ credit: University of Leicester

Umbrellas - ‘through my eyes’ credit: University of Leicester

Lamb – ‘The gleeful looking lamb is representative of my attitude towards the project – it is always interesting to learn something new and I am optimistic that this will be a rewarding experience. Lambs are released from their enclosure – symbolic of how Photovoice provides the opportunity to try something that is unconventional.’ Image credit: Chai Kah Yeng/ University of Leicester