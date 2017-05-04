News Release

Royal Holloway appoints Professor James Knowles as Dean of Arts and Social Science

04 May 2017 Royal Holloway, University of London

Royal Holloway, University of London, has appointed Professor James Knowles to the role of Dean of Arts and Social Science. James will take up the position from 1 August 2017.

James joins Royal Holloway from Brunel University where he held the position of Vice-Dean Research and Professor of Renaissance Literature and Culture. Achieving a first-class degree in English Language and Literature from the University of London, James continued his studies at Wadham College, Oxford attaining a DPhil in Jacobean Drama. His career has seen him hold senior positions at Brunel University, University College Cork and the University of Keele.

His leadership roles have seen him drive research strategy and development across disciplines, growing research income and instilling interdisciplinary, impact-driven research cultures.

Commenting on his appointment Professor Paul Layzell, Principal of Royal Holloway said, “James joins us not only as an internationally recognised academic, but as a leader renowned for his transformational skills. This focus will enable Royal Holloway’s Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences to evolve its interdisciplinary and outward-facing culture. His enthusiasm for the equalities agenda will also ensure unparalleled opportunities for internationally diverse research and collaboration that benefits students and delivers global impact.”

Reflecting on his appointment James said, “Joining Royal Holloway offers the chance to work with excellent scholars and teachers, and the opportunity to contribute to an exciting, diverse and ambitious institution. The expertise within the faculty provides for research that addresses global problems for the benefit of society, working transculturally to demonstrate the power of the arts and humanities to change the world for better.”

Professor Katie Normington, previously Vice-Principal for Staffing, and Executive Dean of Arts and Social Sciences has been appointed to the newly created position of Senior Vice Principal (Academic). In response to the changing landscape of research and teaching this role will focus on realising opportunities and ensuring a balance between developments in policies relating to these areas.