News Release

Taylor & Francis partners with Chinese Academy of Sciences to support access to research in China

02 May 2017 Taylor & Francis

A new partnership between Taylor & Francis and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, National Sciences Library, will ensure that all Taylor & Francis journals are evaluated and indexed on the CAS platform GoOA (http://gooa.las.ac.cn/external/index.jsp), providing greater access for Chinese researchers. The partnership will also bring further support to Chinese authors and editors through a series of training events.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) brings together a network of scientists and engineers to harness the benefits of science and technology and drive innovation for China and the rest of the world.

The Open Access strategy of CAS is to provide clear information about OA to their researchers through their platform GoOA. The inclusion of Taylor & Francis journals in the GoOA index will enhance the experience of Chinese researchers, helping to uncover the latest key research in their area of interest.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr David Green, Journals Publishing Director, Taylor & Francis, states: “This exciting new cooperative agreement will usher in better access and discoverability of Taylor & Francis journals for members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), as well as providing a range of publishing support services to enable CAS to progress its research information plans”.

Ms Zhao Yan, Associated Director of NSL, adds: “Signing this agreement is a new starting point for bilateral cooperation. The two parties will work together with a more open attitude, to provide a more direct, effective and pragmatic knowledge service for the Chinese Academy of Sciences and even wider research users in China”.

