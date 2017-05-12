Event

Major international scientific VR festival to be held in May at KTH in Stockholm

12 May 2017 — 14 May 2017 KTH The Royal Institute of Technology

Location: Stockholm

Stockholm Venue: Dome of Visions at KTH

KTH Royal Institute of Technology’s Stockholm campus will host an international virtual reality film festival dedicated to science, from May 12 to 14, 2017. Held inside the Dome of Visions at KTH, the VR Scientific Film Festival is open to the public and there is no admission charge.

The VR Scientific Film Festival features more than 30 VR films about science and technology screening simultaneously in 30 VR headsets.

Opening the event on May 12 will be a TEDx KTH Talks focusing on VR, in which leading international innovators and influencers in the field will present and demonstrate their ideas about VR and science.

Interactive stations from major businesses such as NCC, Telia, Intel and Fjörd Accenture will allow visitors to be involved in different R&D VR cases.

In addition, academic projects from MIT, Stanford, CERN and other top universities will present projects from their VR Labs.

The Stockholm School of Entrepreneurship in collaboration with VR Sverige will organize a VR Sci Startups Alley, where small and upcoming companies can present their Sci-VR cases.

Workshops over the following two days will explore the use of VR and augmented reality in such areas as communication, living services and construction, representing perspectives from both international academic research centers and industrial R&D.

Outside the campus, a number of venues in the heart of Stockholm will open their doors to the public: VR & Art exhibition will be held at the creative space, Färgfabriken, VR & media at Epicenter digital house.

The VR Scientific Film Festival is organized around eight themes:

· people and society

· technology and engineering

· earth and environment

· medicine and human body

· city and urbanism

· information technology

· space and astronomy

Organizer Elena Malakhatka, a KTH student doing research in big data and business models, says that the purpose of the festival is to explore the question of how VR can be used in science and art.

“The motto of KTH is Vetenskap & Konst, or Science & Art, which fits any VR project where high tech and scientific ideas meet the creative process of high level visualization,” Malakhatka says.

“We live in a time of invisible technologies. VR can help us to see the unseen,” she says.

For more information, contact Elena Malakhatka at elenama@kth.se or check wedsite: www.vrscifest.com

