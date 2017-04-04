Printer friendly version Share

EVENT: Bioeconomy goes digital. Smart agri– smart food solutions/CommBeBiz Webinar, May 4, 2017

04 April 2017 — 04 April 2017 Teagasc

  • Location: webinar
  • Opening hours: 9:00 GMT

Robots take to the fields!  Digital innovations in agriculture and personal nutrition will be discussed with researchers from various EU bioeconomy projects and the expert evaluator Carlos Callejero, SENSOWAVE, Madrid. Learn more during the COMMBEBIZ  Testinar (testing webinar) on May 4, 2017. Please register first on the CommBebiz network on the website and then the webinar: www.commbebiz.eu 

http://www.commbebiz.eu/

  • Posted on: 28 April 2017 09:51

