Event

Public event focuses on Islamophobia and homphobia

20 May 2017 — 20 May 2017 Leicester, University of

Location: University of Leicester

University of Leicester Venue: Charles Wilson Building

The University of Leicester School of Arts has organised a symposium on Saturday 20 May for a packed day of talks from academics, artists and activists on the interwoven topics of Islamophobia and homophobia.

Dr Alberto Fernández Carbajal, from the School of Arts, said: “Homosexuality in Islam has long been a thorny topic, not just in some Muslim-majority countries, where responses to homosexuality range from clandestine acceptance to exemplary state-sponsored punishment, but also in the allegedly liberal West, where being Muslim and queer can be controversial. Indeed, Muslims in the West are familiar with conflicting forms of prejudice that ‘Other’ them racially, ethnically, religiously, and sexually. It is thus of great importance that we begin to understand the problematic interweaving of Islamophobia and homophobia in our contemporary societies. The purpose of this symposium is to bring together prominent voices in the exploration of Islam and sexual dissidence in order to gauge the intersecting workings of Islamophobia and homophobia.”

The keynote speaker for this public-facing event is Dr Amanullah De Sondy, Senior Lecturer in Contemporary Islam at University College Cork (Ireland), and author of The Crisis of Islamic Masculinities (Bloomsbury, 2013).

A number of scholars, activists, artists, and filmmakers will deliver talks and join the discussion. The speakers are:

- Peter Cherry: postgraduate scholar of British Muslim literature and film at the University of Edinburgh

- Tareq Sayyid Rajab de Montfort: trailblazing British Arab artist of Kuwaiti and Basrawi heritage

- Rusi Jaspal: Chair of Psychology and Sexual Health at De Montfort University working on social psychology and sexual health

- Sara Khan: British Muslim human rights activist and director of Inspire, a counter-extremism and women’s rights organisation

- Ian Iqbal Rashid, a Canadian poet and filmmaker of Ismaili heritage born in Tanzania, and creator of Touch of Pink

- Asifa Siraj: Sociology scholar researching British Pakistani Muslim lesbians

- Aleardo Zanghellini: Chair of Law and Social Theory at the University of Reading, working on law, gender, and sexuality

This event is FREE and open to the public, but spaces are limited.

Islamophobia and Homophobia: A One-Day Symposium takes place on Saturday 20 May 2017, 9am-6pm, Charles Wilson Building.

Please register here: http://shop.le.ac.uk/product-catalogue/events-at-leicester/school-of-arts/islamophobia-and-homophobia-a-oneday-symposium

The full programme, including timings and titles of the talks, will be available soon. Please keep checking the official symposium webpage for updates: www.le.ac.uk/diasporas-2017

This event is organised by Dr Alberto Fernández Carbajal (School of Arts, University of Leicester) and is funded by the Leverhulme Trust. Dr Carbajal is the leader of a Leverhulme-funded research project entitled Queer Diasporas: Islam, Homosexuality and a Micropolitics of Dissent. His research explores literary and cinematic depictions of Muslim sexual dissidence in the West.

http://shop.le.ac.uk/product-catalogue/events-at-leicester/school-of-arts/islamophobia-and-homophobia-a-oneday-symposium