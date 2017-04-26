News Release

Harald Wilkoszewski new Head of Communications

26 April 2017 WZB Berlin Social Science Center / Wissenschaftszentrum Berlin fuer Sozialforschung

Dr Harald Wilkoszewski is the new Head of Communications at the WZB Berlin Social Science Center. Prior to this post, Wilkoszewski (41) was Head of the Brussels Office for Population Europe, a European research network hosted by the Max Planck Society.

Trained as a political scientist and demographer, Wilkoszewski worked in the past for the Education Directorate at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris, the cross-partisan think tank “Stiftung Neue Verantwortung” in Berlin, and the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research in Rostock.

Harald Wilkoszewski holds a Ph.D. in Social Policy from the London School of Economics and Political Science and an M.A. in Political Science, European Law, and Religious Studies from the Ludwig-Maximilian University of Munich.

Harald Wilkoszewski is succeeding Dr Paul Stoop who had overseen the communications department since 2005 and continues to work as a senior editor for the WZB.

https://www.wzb.eu/en/press-release/harald-wilkoszewski-new-head-of-communications