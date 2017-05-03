Event

Psychology lecture to explore controversy surrounding cognitive neuroscience

Controversy surrounding the extent to which detailed information about brain activity can enhance our understanding of ourselves and how we tick will be examined at the University of Leicester’s annual Sluckin Lecture on 3 May.

Professor Michael Eysenck, of the Royal Holloway, University of London, will deliver this year’s lecture ‘Cognitive Neuroscience: The Emperor’s New Clothes?’ which is hosted by the School of Psychology.

The goal of cognitive neuroscience is to use detailed information about brain activity to enhance our understanding of human cognition. However, the extent to which this goal has been achieved has been the subject of considerable controversy.

Some experts argue that simply discovering where in the brain various cognitive processes occur is of very limited value. Other experts believe we are on the verge of the greatest breakthrough ever in understanding ourselves and how we tick.

Professor Andrew Colman of the University of Leicester’s School of Psychology, said: “Wladek Sluckin was a founding member of our department, having joined in 1960, and he went on to become Head of Department and one of the UK’s most eminent psychologists. He died in May 1985, and the annual Sluckin Lecture was inaugurated in 1990 to commemorate his enormous contribution to the Department, the University, and British psychology.

"Some of the most eminent psychologists have given the lecture in past years, and this year is no exception. Michael Eysenck is undoubtedly one of the very greatest British psychologists. His 200-plus publications include more than 40 books, several of them runaway bestsellers. Just two years after the School of Psychology was merged into the Department of Neuroscience, Psychology and Behaviour, he has chosen a provocative title for the 2017 Sluckin Lecture: “Cognitive Neuroscience: The Emperor’s New Clothes?” It promises to be an exciting event.”

Professor Eysenck’s lecture, ‘Cognitive Neuroscience: The Emperor’s New Clothes?’ will take place from 5pm to 6pm on Wednesday 3 May 2017 in Lecture Theatre 1, in the University of Leicester Centre for Medicine, Lancaster Road, Leicester LE1 7HA.

The lecture is free and will be followed by a drinks reception in the Centre for Medicine Reception Atrium.