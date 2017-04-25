News Release

New K. G. Jebsen centre for cardiac research at University of Oslo

25 April 2017 University of Oslo, Faculty of Medicine

A prominent cause of heart failure is deteriorated filling of the heart, known as diastolic dysfunction (DD). There is currently no effective medical treatment for this condition. The new K.G. Jebsen Centre for Cardiac Research at the University of Oslo will aim at identifying key factors responsible for diastolic dysfunction, thus generating knowledge, developing better tools for early diagnostics and more targeted treatments for this condition.

Heart failure is a major cause of death in Western countries and the main cause of hospitalization among patients over 65 years in Europe. Traditionally, heart failure is associated with reduced pumping capacity of the heart.

However, diastolic dysfunction has emerged as another prominent cause of heart failure accounting for nearly 50% of all cases. This condition is linked to increased stiffness of the myocardium, and is highly relevant in patients with aortic stenosis, hypertension, diabetes and cardiomyopathies.

As there is currently no effective treatment for diastolic dysfunction, this suggests that important pathological mechanisms remain unknown. Hence, there is a dire need for specific targets in the treatment of diastolic dysfunction.

Professor and new leader for K.G. Jebsen CCR Ivar Sjaastad explains: “The lack of knowledge of the mechanisms of diastolic dysfunction with concomitant lack of early diagnostics and effective therapeutics, motivates our initiative to perform in-depth research to identify mechanisms of diastolic dysfunction, and further use this knowledge to develop novel therapeutic strategies for this highly prevalent and deadly condition.”

This is made feasible through the unique combination of complementary competence among the partners and the associated partners of K.G. Jebsen Centre for cardiac research, which ranges from basic scientists to clinical researchers. Heart failure has been a main research focus of the partners at the new Jebsen centre for several years. The added value of KGJ-CCR relates specifically to the translational aspect including a great potential for innovation.