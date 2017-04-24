Publication Announcement

Elsevier Announces the Launch of Personalized Medicine in Psychiatry

Elsevier, the information analytics company specializing in science and health, today announced the launch of Personalized Medicine in Psychiatry, a new journal dedicated to advancing basic, clinical and therapeutic knowledge of personalized medicine in psychiatry.

The application of personalized medicine in psychiatry is a new paradigm that strives to permit identification of at risk populations and match individual patients with their most optimal treatment. Personalized Medicine in Psychiatry therefore seeks to increase the efficacy of therapeutic interventions and decrease adverse effects by considering the individual characteristics of each patient including genetics and epigenetics, physiological, endocrinological, psychological, brain imaging and other medical conditions.

The journal is led by two widely acknowledged leaders in the field: Charles Nemeroff, MD, PhD, Chair of Psychiatry, University of Miami School of Medicine, Miami, FL, USA, and Giampaolo Perna, MD, PhD, Chair of the Department of Clinical Neurosciences, Villa San Benedetto - Hermanas Hospitalarias, Como Lake, Italy. An eminent, international editorial board strengthens the journal’s global perspective.

“New paradigms always produce controversy and face resistance; thus, we felt that a scientific agora that will help disentangle the real possibilities of this new approach in the field of mental health, was mandatory,” explained Dr. Nemeroff and Dr. Perna. “This is our justification for creating Personalized Medicine in Psychiatry. Psychiatrists, psychologists, biologists, social workers, neurologists and other professionals dealing with mental health are encouraged to submit manuscripts to propose and discuss ideas and their research for the enrichment of the field. This journal will function as a point of reference for all those professionals who welcome this burgeoning discipline.”

The journal encompasses studies of endophenotypes and biological markers, pharmacologic and psychotherapeutic approaches, and educational and rehabilitation concerns as well as environmental and behavioral, psychological, and social research with the aim of moving toward the search for individualized treatments tailored for each patient. Its goal is to identify predictors of response in individual patients as well as to identify factors contributing to the vulnerability to psychiatric disorders and the accuracy of diagnosis and examines. The journal also examines which individual should receive what specific type of treatment based on personalized measures and identifies those at risk in order to reduce long-term mental health costs and morbidity rates.

“The possibilities of evidence-based personalized medicine are already evident in other fields of medicine, like oncology. We are proud to publish this high quality, peer-reviewed journal designed to further the application of personalized medicine in psychiatry and ultimately improve patient outcomes,” commented Josh Spieler, Publishing Director, at Elsevier.

