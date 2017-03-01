Event

ACC.17 preview telebriefing for registered reporters

01 March 2017
American College of Cardiology

Location: Conference Call

Conference Call Venue: Conference Call

Conference Call Opening hours: 2-3 p.m. EST GMT

2-3 p.m. EST GMT Ticket prices: Free

As you prepare your coverage of the American College of Cardiology's 66th Annual Scientific Session March 17-19 in Washington, DC, please join ACC President Richard Chazal, MD, FACC; ACC.17 Chair Jeffrey Kuvin, MD, FACC; and ACC.17 Vice Chair Andrew Kates, MD, FACC, for an overview of the meeting, including a preview discussion of the late-breaking clinical trials scheduled for presentation.

**Please note: You must be registered and approved as media for ACC.17 to participate in the media briefings.**

WHEN: Wednesday, March 1, 2-3 p.m. ET

*The check-in process may take a few minutes, so plan to dial in early*

CALL-IN: A phone number will be sent after RSVP is received. RSVP for the telebriefing via ACC.17 Media Preview RSVP:

http://dpregister. com/ DiamondPassRegistration/ register?linkSecurityString= 78449&confirmationNumber= 10098049

**Please note: You must be registered and approved as media for ACC.17 to participate in the media briefings. You will be removed from the call if your registration has not been approved.**

https:/ / registration. experientevent. com/ ShowACC171/ ?Flowcode= MEDIA

Follow @ACCMediaCenter and #ACC17 for the latest news from the meeting.

