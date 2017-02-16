News Release

Mosquito Netting Is Effective for Hernia Repair in a Low-Income Country

16 February 2017

In a study conducted in rural Uganda, use of mosquito mesh reduced the cost of groin hernia repair surgery by more than $120 (nearly €120) compared with a commercial mesh, without sacrificing effectiveness.



Use of a low-cost mesh will be critical for bringing mesh repair, which is the best available method in open groin hernia repair, to countries with limited resources.



“Now that we know that high quality hernia surgery can be provided at low cost with high cost effectiveness in a low income setting, it is time to move the agenda forward so that the many millions of people suffering from groin hernia in such settings can benefit,” said Dr. Jenny Löfgren, lead author of the British Journal of Surgery article. “Our contribution to reach that goal will be further research with a strong focus on implementation, surgical safety, training, and task sharing.”

