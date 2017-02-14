News Release

​NTU, JTC and SMRT to develop integrated transport solutions with joint research lab

14 February 2017 Nanyang Technological University

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), JTC and SMRT Services Pte Ltd (SMRT) have joined forces to develop innovative solutions that seamlessly integrate multiple modes of transportation, for better connectivity and accessibility. This is in line with the Government’s aim of making Singapore a living lab to develop and test new urban solutions.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the three parties was signed this afternoon, paving the way for the formation of a new ‘Mobility-as-a-Service Lab’. It leverages the strengths of each partner to fulfil Singapore’s vision of a car-lite society, comprising NTU Singapore’s capabilities in research and development, evaluating engineering trials and data analytics, JTC’s expertise in master planning of industrial parks and the development of innovative infrastructure, and SMRT’s experience as a multi-modal transport operator.

The ‘Mobility-as-a-Service Lab’ will be the first-of-its-kind in the region aimed at improving commuters’ travel experience by seamlessly integrating train and bus networks with next-generation transport modes. These include electric automated vehicles, bike sharing systems and personal mobility devices such as e-scooters. Commuters will be able to use multiple transport modes and travel to further locations conveniently, without relying on personal cars.

SMRT has been developing its Mobility-as-a-Service capabilities to provide a customised solution and user-friendly digital platform through which commuters can decide on their preferred travel mode based on time, cost and convenience. NTU Singapore’s lush campus and CleanTech Park in Jurong Innovation District will be transformed into a live test-bed for the integration of multiple transportation options and new technologies.

NTU Provost Professor Freddy Boey said: “The provision of an integrated, sustainable and affordable public transportation is a key condition in improving user satisfaction while promoting sustainability. Leveraging on NTU's deep expertise in engineering and low-carbon transportation solutions, we are confident that this partnership will develop innovative transportation solutions that supports the vision for a car-lite Singapore.”

Mr Png Cheong Boon, Chief Executive Officer for JTC said: “The partnership with NTU and SMRT will leverage on the Jurong Innovation District, our largest living lab, to develop and implement new urban mobility solutions. We believe that these efforts will not only improve last mile connectivity in Jurong Innovation District, but also transform commuter experience.”

Mr Desmond Kuek, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of SMRT Corporation Limited, said: “The urban mobility landscape is changing rapidly as Singaporeans explore and adapt to more accessible and convenient modes of transportation. We aim to facilitate more efficient and seamless commuter journeys through the integration of mass transport modes such as trains and buses with new personal mobility options. With the development of better tools for demand aggregation, SMRT looks forward to working with our partners at NTU and JTC for more synergistic planning, operations and management of their entire transport systems to fulfil their community’s needs.”

Among the first few projects to be undertaken by the joint research lab will be the development of a comprehensive transport master plan for the NTU Singapore campus and CleanTech Park. Conducted by urban mobility managers, engineering researchers and land use planners from the three partners, the transport master plan will leverage on technologies and data analytics to assess the feasibility of integrating automated vehicles, new bike/scooter sharing systems and promotion of the use of bicycles and e-scooter within these locations.

http://media.ntu.edu.sg/NewsReleases/Pages/newsdetail.aspx?news=7177e091-b10f-4464-9cb2-6298e229b847