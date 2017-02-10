News Release

How Does Penis Length Change after Prostate Cancer Surgery?

Many patients who have their prostate glands removed as a treatment for prostate cancer complain of shortening in the length of the penis. A new study conducted in 102 men found that certain anatomical changes occur that make the length shortest 10 days after surgery, but it gradually recovers to normal values after 12 months.



"The findings can help inform patients about changes in penile appearance after radical prostatectomy," said Dr. Yoshifumi Kadono, lead author of the BJU International study.

