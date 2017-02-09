News Release

ARRAINA Project Comes to a Successful Close

09 February 2017 AquaTT

The EU-funded ARRAINA (Advanced Research Initiatives for Nutrition & Aquaculture) project comes to a close after five years of scientific advances and significant research on the development of tools required to measure and predict the effects of alternative feeds on fish metabolism and health. Resulting in significant progress towards defining the nutritional requirements for the five main European farmed fish species, Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar), rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss), sea bream (Sparus aurata), seabass (Dicentrarchus labrax) and common carp (Cyprinus carpio).



The key results from the ARRAINA project can be found on the project website, www.arraina.eu, in several different formats developed to ensure the transfer of knowledge from this important project to different stakeholder groups. These resources include:

* Scientific publications;

* A series of three technical booklets;

* A biomarker database;

* A key achievements booklet providing user friendly descriptions of key project results; and,

* A project video which provides an overview of the project's work.



By jointly involving researchers and the key stakeholders in the aquaculture industry in Europe (feed producers, actors of the food supply chain, farmers, consumers and policy makers) in the design and assessment of these alternative feeds, the ARRAINA project has contributed towards the adoption and implementation of these innovative sustainable feeds. Which could improve the competitiveness, employment, health and environment of the EU and candidate countries.

