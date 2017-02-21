Event

Why visit Mars and what we might find there?

21 February 2017 — 21 February 2017 Open University

Location: Belfast, Northern Ireland

Belfast, Northern Ireland Venue: Northern Ireland Festival of Science, Ulster Museum, Belfast, BT9 5AB

Northern Ireland Festival of Science, Ulster Museum, Belfast, BT9 5AB Opening hours: 18.30-19.30 GMT

18.30-19.30 GMT Ticket prices: Free

The question of what it might be like to stand on Mars and what it could reveal about the origins of life will be addressed by two Open University academics at the Northern Ireland Science Festival on Tuesday 21 February.

In an OpenMinds Talk: Why visit Mars and what we might find there? Dr Stephen Lewis, OU Senior Lecturer, School of Physical Sciences, Faculty of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics and Rhian Chapman, PhD student, will look at the challenges of landing on the Red Planet and of markers of life there.

Dr Lewis will question why missions fly to Mars, why it is so hard to land there and what the recent European Space Agency ExoMars 2016 mission found there and will reveal next.

As co-principal Investigator for the AMELIA team that was primed to receive initial data returned by Schiaparelli during its descent on 19 October 2016 during the ExoMars mission, Dr Lewis is well placed to comment and show some images of where Schiaparelli ended up. He will also update on what gases the scientific instruments on board the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter will detect when the instruments are turned on next year.

Rhian Chapman, who is doing her PhD on the formation of small and regional dust storms on Mars, their influence on the Martian climate, and their potential impact on future Mars lander missions, will look at the environment on Mars. She will discuss surface conditions and temperatures, gravity, surface temperatures, and even look at the weather forecast on Mars.

She will go on to look at the landers and rovers that have recently been on the surface of Mars: Phoenix, Spirit, Opportunity and Curiosity and at imminent missions: Insight, Mars2020 and ExoMars rover.

Dr Lewis said: “Recent missions have shown that it is hard to land safely on the Martian surface. But getting to Mars is important as it provides answers to whether ancient life started on the planet, if it has survived to this day, or if the Earth is truly unique and why."

This event will also be Livestreamed. Details will be available nearer the time.

