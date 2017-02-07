News Release

Successful leap into the world's 100 most innovative universities

07 February 2017 Technische Universitaet Dresden

Technische Universität Dresden pursues the goal of joining the league of the 100 best universities worldwide. As to its innovative strength, TU Dresden has already achieved this target in 2016. Reuters has ranked TU Dresden at number 82 of the world's 100 most innovative universities; making it number 4 of those seven German universities, represented in the pool of global leaders. TU Munich, University of Erlangen-Nürnberg and LMU Munich are ranked ahead of TU Dresden.

The methodology of the rankings is based on publication performances and various parameters related to patent applications, namely the number of patents, the success rate of patent applications, the number of global patents, the citation rate of patents in other patents or scientific publications, as well as the proportion of joint scientific articles with industry partners.

"We want to become one of the world's prime locations for study and research", says TU Dresden’s Rector Prof. Hans Müller-Steinhagen. "In their daily work, all university members invest major efforts into this mission. We are supported by the state and federal funds, i.e. taxpayers’ money, which finances, among others, our Excellence Initiative. For us, this ranking is a recognition that our investments of spirit, courage, effort and money are paying off."