News Release

Launch of Emerging Aspirin Investigator Award by the International Aspirin Foundation

31 January 2017 The International Aspirin Foundation

The International Aspirin Foundation, founded in 1974, is seeking appropriate potential recipients for the Emerging Aspirin Investigator Award 2017. This is open to junior scientists who are in the early stages of their research career who are contributing, or who have been contributing, to the knowledge of aspirin/acetylsalicylic acid through original independent scientific research in the field of experimental and/or clinical medicine, who have published papers from 2015 onwards.

Professor Peter Rothwell FMedSci, Chair of the International Aspirin Foundation’s Scientific Advisory Board, stated that “this award recognises emerging scientists who are contributing to our knowledge of the use of aspirin in medicine to improve human health”. He confirmed that “this is an international award and we look forward to receiving applications from around the world”.

The applicant needs to produce a statement (maximum 500 words), submitted in English, via email to ScienceAward@aspirin-foundation.com, which is supported by the group leader of the department where the scientist’s work is performed.

The deadline for receipt of applications is 30th April 2017.

The successful applicant will be receive an engraved prize; a cheque for £7,500 and a framed certificate, and should be available to make a short presentation of their work during the Award Ceremony in Berlin, Germany on 13th September 2017. In addition they will receive complimentary registration to the International Aspirin Foundation Scientific Conference on 14th September 2017.

For further details

http://www.aspirin-foundation.com