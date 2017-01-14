News Release

Shaping a sustainable future

McGill University

How can we accommodate the needs of the world’s current population for sufficient food and clean water without irreversibly damaging the Earth’s ability to continue to do so in future? Researchers from McGill University will be presenting some of their ideas about how to address these problems at the World Economic Forum at Davos.

McGill is the only Canadian university member of the Global University Leaders Forum, and will host an IdeasLab led by three researchers from the Faculty of Science, introduced by Principal Suzanne Fortier. The theme of the McGill IdeasLab is “Shaping a Sustainable World” on January 20 at 2 PM (local time).

Andrew Gonzalez

“Maintaining the connectivity of ecosystems as cities develop is crucial to meeting the challenge of urban sustainability this century. We have developed new tools to design networks of natural spaces from the smallest to the largest applications. These ecosystem networks provide social resilience at a time of uncertainty about the growing risks from climate change and ecosystem degradation.”—Andrew Gonzalez

Andrew Gonzalez is Professor in the Department of Biology at McGill University. He holds Canada Research Chair in Biodiversity Science.

Elena Bennett

“In addition to global visions, we are analyzing ‘bright spots’ – real places that demonstrate one or more elements of a positive future that might serve as seeds of a Good Anthropocene. In this analysis, we aim to initiate wider global discussions of the kinds of futures people would like to create and to expand discussions beyond efforts focused on avoiding negative futures or taking incremental steps forward.”—Elena Bennett

Elena Bennett is Associate Professor in the Department of Natural Resource Sciences at McGill University

Graham MacDonald

“How do we promote more sustainable supply chains by actively addressing source locations for food ingredients or commodities? McGill professor MacDonald can provide comment on this and about agricultural supply chains. And how to decrease risk and promote resilience in food systems and supply chains.”—Graham MacDonald

Topics: local foods, hyper-local foods and the role of urban agriculture.

Graham MacDonald is Assistant Professor in the Department of Geography at McGill University

