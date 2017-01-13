Publication Announcement

A World Atlas of submarine landforms caused by ice action is published

13 January 2017 Universidad de Barcelona

Publication title: Atlas of Submarine Glacial Landforms: Modern, Quaternary and Ancient

Atlas of Submarine Glacial Landforms: Modern, Quaternary and Ancient Author: Miquel Canals, ulian A. Dowdeswell, Evelyn K. Dowdeswell, et al

Miquel Canals, ulian A. Dowdeswell, Evelyn K. Dowdeswell, et al Publication type: Book (Hardback)

Book (Hardback) Number of pages: 618

618 ISBN number: 9781786202680

Atlas of Submarine Glacial Landforms: Modern, Quaternary and Ancient is the new title for this volume on the sea beds currently (and in the past) affected by the action of ice in, published by the prestigious Geological Society of London and edited by an international scientific team formed by professor Miquel Canals, head of the Consolidated Research Group on Marine Geosciences (GRC) of the University of Barcelona, Julian A. Dowdeswell and Evelyn K. Dowdeswell (University of Cambridge, United Kingdom), Martin Jakobsson (Stockholm University, Sweden), Brian J. Todd (Geological Survey, Canada) and Kelly A. Hogan (British Antarctic Survey, United Kingdom).

When gel shapes the planet’s ocean sea beds





This atlas, which covers all the planet’s geography, is the most ambitious scientific publication published so far in the study field of glacial sea beds and shows the extraordinary way ice acts as a natural landform sculptor, at very different scales. The new volume, which can be checked online, has more than 180 contributions by international experts, based on the most advanced technologies on the studies of marine sea beds and subsoils, in particular the high-resolution multibeam bathymetry and 2D and 3D reflection seismology, apart from remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).



“The study of marine sea beds, especially glacial sea beds, experimented an authentic revolution, mostly since the mid-nineties, with the generalized interruption by the GPS positioning, quality multibeam bathymetry systems, and other technological advances” says Miquel Canals, professor at the Department of Earth and Ocean Dynamics of the Faculty of Earth Sciences of the University of Barcelona.





Extreme habitats threatened by human action

The new volume lists its chapters according to the kind of landforms and depositional systems –from the Fjords and continental platforms to the great oceanic hollows-, both for northern and southern hemispheres, with a wide range of maps and colored images that show a big variety of glacial landforms.



This publication is seen as a document of reference for a better knowledge of the Earth’s glacial regions, extreme conditioned habitats which are also affected –as seen in recent researches- by global warming, direct physical impact, pollution and natural risks with marine origins (tsunamis, landslides and others). The companies BP, ENI, Konsberg and Det Norkse have sponsored this atlas, with great interest in focusing on the last two barriers of our planet: marine sea beds and Polar Regions.





Professor Miquel Canals has a distinguished academic and research career as expert on marine geosciences, impact of the climate change on the marine environment and applied marine research (submarine cartography, marine sea beds stability and geological risks, among others). Canals is also the only Spanish researcher –and one out of the three in Europe- appointed –in 2006- editor member of the scientific journal Progress in Oceanography, one of the specialized publications with more impact in this field of knowledge.

Miquel Canals, who presided the Promotion Committee for the bachelor degree on Marine Sciences at the University of Barcelona, pioneer in Catalonia, has participated in the creation of the work Cambio climático en el medio marino español: impactos, vulnerabilidad y adaptación, a report published by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Environment (2016), within the third work program of the National Climate Change Adaptation Plan (PNACC). Canals is also member of the jury of the BBVA Foundation Frontiers of Knowledge Awards in the category of Climate Change, a prestigious award which this year has honored the climatologists Syukuro Manave (Princeton University, USA) and James Hansen (Columbia University, USA).

http://www.ub.edu