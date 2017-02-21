Event

Medical marvels - hear from the experts

21 February 2017

Location: Leicester, United Kingdom

Centre for Medicine Lecture Theatre 1, University of Leicester

Free talks to the public at the University of Leicester discuss the science behind diseases

The public is being invited to hear about latest advances in cancer and conditions such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Huntington’s diseases.

Two leading academics will be giving public talks on Tuesday 21 February at the University of Leicester.

Professor Don Jones, of the Department of Cancer Studies and Professor Flaviano Giorgini, of the Department of Genetics, will give their lectures starting at 5.30pm in the Centre for Medicine Lecture Theatre 1, followed by a drinks reception.

Professor Philip Baker, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Head of the College of Medicine, Biological Sciences and Psychology, and Dean of Medicine, said: “Each term the College of Medicine, Biological Sciences and Psychology hosts a series of inaugural lectures, each of which is the first lecture of a newly created Professor.

“The lectures vary in subject area, coming from all College departments, and showcases the fascinating and cutting edge research presently going on within the College.

“All inaugural lectures are open to the public and are free. Aimed at a broad audience, they are usually quite accessible to the lay-person.”

Parking will be available in the Maurice Shock Building carpark off Lancaster Road, opposite the Centre for Medicine

Lectures to be delivered by:

Professor Don Jones, Dept. of Cancer Studies

"DNA Damage in Cancer: both cause and cure!"

Lecture Synopsis: Our DNA holds all the information necessary for cell and tissue function and the continual damage of DNA is the primary cause of cancer. Nevertheless, it is treatment-induced DNA damage resulting from both radiation and genotoxic drug exposure that underpins the success radiotherapy and many chemotherapeutic drug treatments used today. In this lecture Professor Jones will illustrate how DNA damage can both cause and cure cancer and how amplifying treatment-induced DNA damage can lead to improved treatments for cancer.

Professor Flaviano Giorgini, Dept. of Genetics

"Brain puzzles: understanding neurodegenerative diseases"

Synopsis: Neurodegenerative diseases are incurable disorders in which progressive death of specific nerve cells occurs, often within the brain. These devastating conditions – such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Huntington’s diseases – are increasing in incidence because of our ageing population, and therefore represent an enormous challenge for our healthcare system. Many of these disorders have a significant genetic component that can cause, increase susceptibility to, or alter onset of disease. Professor Giorgini’s talk will focus on his use of genetic tools to better understand the mechanisms underlying these disorders and his progress in identifying potential therapeutic strategies.