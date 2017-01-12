Background texts & Multimedia

An Important Statement from Editor-in-Chief Dr. William Byne in Advance of the Presidential Inauguration

12 January 2017 Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., Publishers

In the past 3 years, both LGBT Health (http://www.liebertpub.com/lgbt) and the field of LGBT health have made advances that can be attributed, in large measure, to progressive changes and support under the Obama administration. From all indications, including the Republican Party Platform and President-elect Trump's "Contract with the American Voter," also known as his "100-Day Action Plan," we will not have the same level of federal support from the incoming administration but, instead, may face opposition.



Now is a time to redouble our efforts. In addition to scientific inquiry and clinical enhancements, vigilance and advocacy will be vital to the preservation and full realization of our recent gains.



Read Dr. Byne's Complete Statement Now:

Sustaining Progress Toward LGBT Health Equity: A Time for Vigilance, Advocacy, and Scientific Inquiry:

http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/lgbt.2016.0211

