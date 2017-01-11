News Release

Cardiovascular Interventions Names New Editor-in-Chief

11 January 2017 American College of Cardiology

Dr. David J. Moliterno to lead subspecialty journal

The American College of Cardiology has named David J. Moliterno, MD, FACC, as the new editor-in-chief of JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions.

JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions covers the entire field of interventional cardiovascular medicine and is ranked among the top ten cardiovascular journals for its scientific impact.

“Interventional cardiology is an ever-growing and exciting subspecialty in cardiovascular medicine that is essential to treating our sickest patients,” said David J. Moliterno, MD, FACC, incoming editor-in-chief of JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions. “I am honored to be the next editor of this terrific journal at a time when so many important advancements are occurring in the field.”

Moliterno is the Jack M. Gill Chair and professor of the department of internal medicine at the University of Kentucky. He is also a member of the interventional cardiology faculty at the Gill Heart Institute in Lexington, Kentucky. He has been involved with numerous investigational studies in cardiovascular medicine over the last two decades, with his primary research interest being in acute coronary syndromes.

He currently serves as an associate editor for JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions. Moliterno has been an active member of the ACC, including as a member of the Board of Governors, Strategic Education Committee, and the Interventional Section Leadership Council.

Moliterno replaces Spencer B. King III, MD, MACC, who has served as editor-in-chief of JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions since the journal’s launch in 2008. The first issue under Moliterno’s editorship will publish in July 2017.

The American College of Cardiology is a 52,000-member medical society that is the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team. The mission of the College is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College operates national registries to measure and improve care, offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions, provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research and bestows credentials upon cardiovascular specialists who meet stringent qualifications. For more, visit acc.org.

The Journal of the American College of Cardiology is the most widely read cardiovascular journal in the world and is the top ranked cardiovascular journal for its scientific impact. JACC is the flagship for a family of journals that publish peer-reviewed research on all aspects of cardiovascular disease. JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions, JACC: Cardiovascular Imaging and JACC: Heart Failure also rank among the top ten cardiovascular journals for impact. JACC: Clinical Electrophysiology and JACC: Basic to Translational Science are the newest journals in the JACC family. Learn more at JACC.org.