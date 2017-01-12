Event

Educational psychologists explore myths and beliefs around selective schooling at conference in Harrogate

12 January 2017 — 13 January 2017 British Psychological Society (BPS)

Under embargo until 12 January 2017 00:01 GMT

Location: Harrogate, United Kingdom

Harrogate, United Kingdom Venue: The Majestic Hotel

The Majestic Hotel Opening hours: 09.00-17.00 GMT

Educational psychologists will explore evidence for recent government educational decisions and the impact that this is having on children, families and the community, as well as the staff that work in schools this week, 11 and 12 January 2017, at the annual conference of British Psychological Society's Division of Educational and Child Psychology (DECP) in Harrogate.

Vivian Hill, Chair of DECP, said: "The government's green paper 'Schools that work for everyone' aims to raise the number of high quality school placements. It assumes the way to do this is to revert to selective education, based on an education system that was largely abandoned in 1976 because of the evidence of significant levels of wasted potential and social inequality.."

"It is alarming that the recent evidence of the impressive improvements observed in educational standards in London, which has been achieved without segregation or selection is not informing future education policy. As educational psychologists we have a duty to ensure that our position is based on high quality evidence and that it promotes social justice. At our conference this year we have a wide range of critical but solution-seeking presenters including Melissa Benn, writer and campaigner in favour of comprehensive education and a critic of selection, grammar schools and the 11+."



Keynote speakers include:



Melissa Benn - writer, journalist and campaigner for comprehensive education;



Professor Dan Goodley (University of Sheffield) will draw on his recent work on challenging discriminatory and abusive behaviour towards the disabled and exclusion;



Phil Raws (The Children's Society) will discuss the neglect of adolescent mental welfare and challenge our tolerance of sexual exploitation;



Vivian added: "Our conference will focus on the ways educational psychologists apply psychology and psychological research to challenge beliefs and expose myths about the psychology of children and young people, how and what they learn, and what makes for effective and inclusive schools."



The 2017 DECP annual conference: Challenging Beliefs and Exposing Myths takes place on the Thursday 12 and Friday 13 January at The Majestic Hotel in Harrogate.