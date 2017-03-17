Printer friendly version Share

The 66th Annual Scientific Session of the American College of Cardiology

17 March 2017 — 19 March 2017 American College of Cardiology

  • Location: Washington, DC, United States
  • Venue: Walter E. Washington Convention Center
  • Ticket prices: Free

The 66th Annual Scientific Session of the American College of Cardiology will be March 17-19, 2017, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. The meeting will feature thousands of posters in addition to late-breaking clinical trial sessions.

Here are some important dates for members of the media who wish to attend.

·              Media registration is now open at https://registration.experientevent.com/ShowACC171?Flowcode=MEDIA  

·              8 a.m. ET Monday, March 6: Most general abstracts for posters and oral presentations are posted online.

·              2 p.m. ET Wednesday, March 1: Preview Telebriefing to provide registered reporters with an overview of the meeting and scheduled late-breakers. You must be registered as media and approved for ACC.17 to register for and join the call. Specific registration information for the call will be sent at a later date.

·              Friday, March 17: ACC.17 begins

Late-breaking clinical trials will be presented on Friday, March 17, through Sunday, March 19, so please book your hotel accordingly.

https://registration.experientevent.com/ShowACC171/?Flowcode=MEDIA

  • Posted on: 10 January 2017 20:46

