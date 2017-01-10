Publication Announcement

The state of innovation management – Where we are and we are going

The 60th volume of Research-Technology Management, the award-winning journal of the Industrial Research Institute (IRI), will begin with a themed issue focusing on the state of innovation management – Where we are and we are going. With contributions from researchers and thought leaders positioned across the spectrum of cutting edge R&D management, this issue offers a unique glimpse at where this field is going and what its evolution means for R&D management practitioners worldwide.

“When RTM was founded, corporate R&D labs were centralized think tanks charged with a mandate to develop science for the future,” explained James Euchner, Vice President, Global Innovation, at Goodyear and the journal’s Editor-in-Chief. “Since then, technological R&D has grown into a vastly diverse field with a wide array of specialties and sub-specialties. In this issue, we take a look at these changes and what they mean for all of us as we charge ahead.”

A special interview with acclaimed novelist and essayist Vernor Vinge begins this issue, which delves into some of the major themes of his books, many of which anticipate the world in which we now live. Known for this novels A Fire Upon the Deep (1992), A Deepness in the Sky (1999), and his 1993 essay "The Coming Technological Singularity,” Dr. Vinge provides context for the future of innovation.

Other contributions include invited articles from Henry Chesbrough, Robert Cooper, Eric von Hippel, and Don Norman, among others. In his feature article, “The Future of Open Innovation,” Chesbrough sees the future of open innovation as becoming more extensive, more collaborative, and more engaged with a wider variety of participants. Cooper, the founder of the Stage Gate methodology, explains how the future of new product development is going to rely more and more on hybrid models that combine gated processes with Agile methodologies to increase speed and flexibility. This issue also includes IRI’s annual R&D Trends Forecast report, created in collaboration with R&D Magazine.

The issue will be freely accessible for 90 days after publication.