Event

Professor Robert Winston to discuss science’s ‘dark side’ for University of Leicester

09 February 2017 — 09 February 2017 Leicester, University of

Location: Athena

Athena Venue: Queen Street, Leicester, LE1 1QD

· ‘Misusing Science’ by Professor Robert Winston will take place on Thursday 9 February at Athena on Queen Street, Leicester, LE1 1QD.

· Ticketing opens at 12 noon on the 9 January at www.le.ac.uk/distinguished-lectures or by calling the University Events Team on 0116 252 5499

The eminent medical scientist and television presenter Professor Robert Winston is to give a glimpse at the ‘dark side’ of scientific discovery at the next Chancellor’s Distinguished Lecture for the University of Leicester.

Lord Winston’s free public lecture, entitled ‘Misusing Science’, will take place on Thursday 9 February at Athena on Queen Street, Leicester, LE1 1QD. Ticket booking will open at 12 noon on the 9 January and tickets are available from the University website at www.le.ac.uk/distinguished-lectures or by calling the University Events Team on 0116 252 5499.

Lord Winston is Professor of Science and Society and Emeritus Professor of Fertility Studies at Imperial College London. For over forty years he has pioneered techniques to improve fertility treatments and has produced over 300 scientific publications.

In addition to his medical and academic successes, Robert Winston has also presented many BBC television series, including Making Babies, Superhuman, The Secret Life of Twins, Child of Our Time, Human Instinct, The Human Mind, Frontiers of Medicine and the BAFTA award-winning The Human Body.

Lord Winston is currently giving a tour of talks in the UK, but has accepted the invitation of the University to give this one-off talk on a different topic as part of its Chancellor’s Distinguished Lecture Series.

Professor Winston said: “Nearly every invention is given a wildly exaggerated label when first published. Some of our most important scientific discoveries have uses which were never envisaged at the time and virtually all the best scientific discoveries have a dark side which threatens humanity.

“I’m very much looking forward to visiting Leicester and delivering this Chancellor’s Distinguished Lecture for the University of Leicester.”

Inaugurated in 2015, the Chancellor’s Distinguished Lecture Series is the University of Leicester’s flagship programme of public events.

Free and open to the public, these talks are given by high-profile speakers who either have an existing link to, or relationship with, the University, or who are notable in fields that align with its values and aspirations.

Already, the series has hosted such illustrious names as naturalist Sir David Attenborough, politician the Rt. Hon. David Willetts and crime author Patricia Cornwell.

The Rt. Hon. Lord Grocott is the sixth Chancellor of the University of Leicester, having originally studied here as an undergraduate. He twice served as a Labour MP, 1974-1979 and 1987-2001, after which he was named a Life Peer. He took up his position as Chancellor of the University in 2013.

Lord Grocott said: “Robert Winston, Professor of Science and Society at Imperial, has the great gift of being able to communicate complex scientific advances to the widest possible audience. What’s more, he has the gift of explaining just how these advances are relevant to all our lives.

“A doctor, an academic, and an award winning broadcaster, Robert has been a familiar figure on our television screens for more than thirty years, with programmes including The Secret Life of Twins, The Human Body, The Human Mind, and Child of Our Time which follows the lives of babies born in 2000.

“I am delighted that Robert has agreed to talk to us in the latest of our Distinguished Lecture Series. We can be assured of a challenging and entertaining evening.”

‘Misusing Science’ by Professor Robert Winston will take place on Thursday 9 February at Athena on Queen Street, Leicester, LE1 1QD.

Attached files Lord Winston.