Event

The 22nd Nagoya Medal of Organic Chemistry

27 January 2017 — 27 January 2017 Institute of Transformative Bio-Molecules (WPI-ITbM), Nagoya University

Location: Nagoya, Japan

Nagoya, Japan Venue: Noyori Conference Hall, Nagoya University

Noyori Conference Hall, Nagoya University Opening hours: 10:00 - 18:00 GMT

10:00 - 18:00 GMT Ticket prices: Free

The Nagoya Medal Award is awarded every year to two organic chemists who have made significant original contributions to the field. This year’s Gold Medal is awarded to Professor Stephen Buchwald of MIT (USA) and the Silver Medal is awarded to Professor Masaya Sawamura of Hokkaido University (Japan).

The Nagoya Medal Prize was initially proposed by Professor Hisashi Yamamoto and Professor Ryoji Noyori, and founded in 1995 with Professor Noyori as the president through the financial support of the MSD Life Science Foundation (previously: Banyu Life Science Foundation International). The Nagoya Gold Medal Prize has been awarded every year to an organic chemist who has made significant original contributions to the field in its broadest sense. The first medal was presented to Professor Yoshito Kishi, and since then eminent scientists have come to give lectures, including the Goto Memorial Lectureship started earlier. The Silver Medal, established in 1999, has been presented every year to a rising scientist based in Japan whose research has had a major impact on the field of synthetic organic chemistry. The medals are designed in the shape of a sword guard, an idea proposed by Professors Yamamoto and Noyori. The flowers on the surface are lilies, which are the city flower of Nagoya City, and have the meaning of "a kind heart and competitiveness". At the award lectures, the award winners are asked to talk not only about the profundity of their unique prize-winning chemistry, but also the in-depth philosophy behind it, encouraging young chemists and students. This year, the Gold Medal will be presented to Professor Stephen Buchwald of MIT (USA) and the Silver Medal is awarded to Professor Masaya Sawamura of Hokkaido University (Japan). The award winners will give lectures on Friday, January 27, 2017 at the Noyori Conference Hall at Nagoya University in Japan.

Gold Medalist: Professor Stephen Buchwald (MIT, USA)

Lecture 1: Palladium-Catalyzed Carbon-Heteroatom Bond-Forming Reactions

Lecture 2: Copper-Catalyzed Asymmetric Hydrofunctionalization Processes in Organic Synthesis

Silver Medalist: Professor Masaya Sawamura (Hokkaido University, Japan)

Lecture 1: Ligand Design for Efficient Organic Synthesis

Nagoya Medal of Organic Chemistry Winners