News Release

The research making tomorrow’s news: Taylor & Francis relaunches Newsroom

04 January 2017 Taylor & Francis

Identifying the latest key journal articles and book titles has become even easier with the relaunch of the Taylor & Francis Newsroom. Featuring an easy to navigate page layout and a clean, modern design, essential research can be accessed with just one click.

The new improved platform also includes key features for journalists including Press Pass, enabling free access to all Taylor & Francis journals encompassing over 3.5 million journal articles. Press Alerts delivers the very latest press releases straight to your inbox, based on your subject area of interest.

"We are excited to be relaunching the Taylor & Francis Newsroom, which has been redesigned with journalists firmly in mind making it as easy as possible for them to access the very latest in innovative, headline-hitting research" comments Lisa Mahan, Global Journals Marketing Director. "We look forward to further developing our range of journalist services and contributing to the wider communication of key academic research".

"The redeveloped Newsroom provides an excellent platform for our key book titles of interest to the press" adds Gina Almond, Executive Director, Professional Books Marketing. "The easy ordering of book review copies adds to the range of tailored journalist services now available."

http://newsroom.taylorandfrancisgroup.com