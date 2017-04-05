Event

13th Zsigmondy colloquium of the German Colloid Society

05 April 2017 — 07 April 2017 INM - Leibniz-Institut für Neue Materialien gGmbH

Location: Saarland University, Saarbrücken

Saarland University, Saarbrücken Venue: Assembly hall (Aula)

Assembly hall (Aula) Ticket prices: Regular: 120 €, Students: 80 €

Regular: 120 €, Students: 80 € Call for submissions: Abstract submission: 20 January, 2017; Registration: March 3, 2017

Interactions between colloidal particles and macromolecules occur in material processing, pharmacy, nanoparticle synthesis, and many other fields. This Zsigmondy colloquium will cover the entire colloidal science and put a focus on particle-polymer combinations.



It aims at younger researchers at the pre- and post-doc levels. Our goal is to foster communication between young scientists, senior colleagues, and participants from industry and small enterprises.

Topics



- Colloidal dispersions, polymer solutions, and their mixtures

- Particle-protein interactions

- Functional particle-polymer hybrids

- All topics of colloidal science



Invited speakers



- Prof. Dr. Didier Astruc, Université Bordeaux I, France

- Prof. Dr. Stephan Förster, Universität Bayreuth, Germany



Scientific Committee



- Prof. Tobias Kraus, Structure Formation Group, Leibniz Institute for New Materials

- Prof. Guido Kickelbick, Inorganic Solid State Chemistry, Saarland University

- Prof. Marc Schneider, Biopharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology, Saarland University

http://www.zsigmondy2017.de

Attached files Flyer Zsigmondy