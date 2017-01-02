Printer friendly version Share

January 2017 eNEWS

02 January 2017 AlphaGalileo eNEWS

The January 2017 edition of our monthly newsletter, consisting of:

 

The Year's Hits Parade - Top 10 releases and examples of the coverage they received

  • "A force of nature": an acoustic analysis of Freddie Mercury’s voice release from Taylor & Francis (Logopedics Phoniatrics Vocology) - 18 April 2016
  • Molecular experiment reverses evolution in birds obtaining a dinosaur-like lower leg release from Universidad de Chile on 07/03/16
  • Smelly Socks and Sweaty Shirts: Why Your Laundry Stinks, and How to Stop It release from Elsevier on 19/05/16
  • Why prostate cancer is more aggressive in obese patientsrelease from CNRS (Délégation Paris Michel-Ange) on 12/01/16
  • Despite their small brains – ravens are just as clever as chimps release from Lund University on 26/04/16
  • First tomatoes and peas harvested on Mars and moon soil simulant release from Wageningen University & Research on 08/03/16
  • New theory of gravity might explain dark matter release from Universiteit van Amsterdam on 08/11/16
  • XX protection against age-related mutations release from Asociación RUVID on 21/07/16
  • A man’s best friend: study shows dogs can recognise human emotions release from University of Lincoln on 11/01/16
  • Intelligent scalpel locates cancerous tumors in the brain release from Investigación y Desarrollo on 01/04/16

