January 2017 eNEWS
02 January 2017
AlphaGalileo eNEWS
The January 2017 edition of our monthly newsletter, consisting of:
Welcome to our new contributors
Image of the month
The Year's Hits Parade - Top 10 releases and examples of the coverage they received
- "A force of nature": an acoustic analysis of Freddie Mercury’s voice release from Taylor & Francis (Logopedics Phoniatrics Vocology) - 18 April 2016
- Molecular experiment reverses evolution in birds obtaining a dinosaur-like lower leg release from Universidad de Chile on 07/03/16
- Smelly Socks and Sweaty Shirts: Why Your Laundry Stinks, and How to Stop It release from Elsevier on 19/05/16
- Why prostate cancer is more aggressive in obese patientsrelease from CNRS (Délégation Paris Michel-Ange) on 12/01/16
- Despite their small brains – ravens are just as clever as chimps release from Lund University on 26/04/16
- First tomatoes and peas harvested on Mars and moon soil simulant release from Wageningen University & Research on 08/03/16
- New theory of gravity might explain dark matter release from Universiteit van Amsterdam on 08/11/16
- XX protection against age-related mutations release from Asociación RUVID on 21/07/16
- A man’s best friend: study shows dogs can recognise human emotions release from University of Lincoln on 11/01/16
- Intelligent scalpel locates cancerous tumors in the brain release from Investigación y Desarrollo on 01/04/16
News Managers' selections of French, German, Spanish and English news
AlphaGalileo eNEWS2