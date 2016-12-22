News Release

UPC researchers, in collaboration with the companies COMSA and GMN, create a new material from textile fibres of old tyres

22 December 2016 Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC)

Vehicle tyres are essentially made of three materials: latex, fabric and steel fibres. The only thing that could not be reused up to now was the fabric, which ended up in landfills or incinerators.

Lluís Gil, of the Laboratory for Technological Innovation in Structures and Materials (LITEM), and Xavier Cañavate, of the POLQUITEX research group, both on the UPC's Terrassa Campus, in collaboration with the companies COMSA and GMN, have developed a new textile material from disused tires. Professor Teresa Vidal, of the UPC's Paper Engineering Research Group (CELBIOTECH), also participated in the project.

Recycling and competitiveness

One of the strengths of the project is that it adapts the final product to customer requirements and supplies it in the form of sacks or panels. After several tests, the key to obtaining the new material was the combination of three components: fibres, recycled paper pulp and white glue. The new material has proven to be very effective in the construction sector and for railway projects because it is a good insulator.

According to Lluís Gil, “This new material is technically equivalent to the rock wool and glass wool materials previously used for thermal and acoustic insulation of buildings, but it is cheaper.”

Xavier Cañavate says “Our material can reuse millions of tons of fibres that were previously sent to landfills at the end of the tyres' life, thus saving energy and CO2 emissions. It also incorporates recycled paper pulp, which is very difficult to reuse.”



The new material was created thanks to the participation of the companies COMSA and GMN and funding of €130,000 from the INNPACTO programme of the Spanish Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness. In addition, the project has generated eight bachelor's theses and a master's thesis.

