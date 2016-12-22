News Release

Positive Results Reported with Intraocular Pressure-Lowering Drug in Glaucoma

Trabodenoson, a new drug delivered directly to the eye, offers patients with ocular hypertension or primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) a new mechanism of action for combating elevated intraocular pressure. The results of a Phase 2 clinical trial of trabodenoson that show the drug to be well tolerated and clinically effective are presented in Journal of Ocular Pharmacology and Therapeutics, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/). The article is available open access on the Journal of Ocular Pharmacology and Therapeutics (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/jop.2015.0148) website.



Jonathan Myers, Wills Eye Hospital (Philadelphia, PA), and coauthors from Sall Research Medical Center (Artesia, CA), Eye Care Centers Management Inc. (Morrow, GA), and Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Lexington, MA) report on the design and findings of this new study in the article entitled "A Dose-Escalation Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Efficacy of 2 and 4 Weeks of Twice-Daily Ocular Trabodenoson in Adults with Ocular Hypertension or Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/jop.2015.0148)."



Study subjects with ocular hypertension or POAG received either trabodenoson at increasing doses or placebo in one eye twice daily for 14 days. Another group of patients received either a much higher dose of trabodenoson or placebo for 28 days. The researchers report statistically significant, dose-dependent, clinically relevant decreases in intraocular pressure with trabodenoson.



"This study is important because trabodenoson is a new compound class for glaucoma that targets the diseased tissue responsible for ocular hypertension," says Editor-in-Chief W. Daniel Stamer, PhD, Joseph A. C. Wadsworth Professor of Ophthalmology and Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Duke University, Durham, NC. "Positive findings with this new drug have motivated phase III clinical trials, which are underway."

